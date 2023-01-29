Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.