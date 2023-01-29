Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,659 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Livent worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 5,080.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 647,636 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Livent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Livent by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 532,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 406,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 352,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.