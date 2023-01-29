Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,392 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

