Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,951,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,869,000 after buying an additional 679,991 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $65.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

