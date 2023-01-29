Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stock Position Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,460 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lufax were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Lufax by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Lufax Stock Performance

Lufax stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.