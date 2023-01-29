Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.