Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,651 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,464 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Matador Resources worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,042.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources Company Profile

NYSE:MTDR opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 3.50. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

