Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBGYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oddo Bhf cut Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of MBGYY stock opened at C$18.72 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of C$12.42 and a one year high of C$21.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.08.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

