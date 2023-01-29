MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $72.04 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife



MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.



