Midas Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.27 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Midas token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002120 BTC on popular exchanges. Midas has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $16.86 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Midas has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.00400465 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,580.28 or 0.28109659 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00578103 BTC.

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.48696338 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

