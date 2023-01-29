Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3,661.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,709,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,204,000 after acquiring an additional 37,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.