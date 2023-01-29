Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 396.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 171,181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 100.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

