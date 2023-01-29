Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $16,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after acquiring an additional 75,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,952,000 after acquiring an additional 143,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,857 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $425.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.66. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,549 shares of company stock worth $37,233,959. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.