Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 92,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI stock opened at $254.40 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.64.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

