NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $907.40 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.06-$2.10 EPS.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 11.6 %

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

