Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $244.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NSC. Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $238.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.