NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 36,494 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NOV were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NOV by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NOV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NOV by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.60 and a beta of 1.84.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More

