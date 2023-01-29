Olin (NYSE:OLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 49.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share.

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Olin by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

