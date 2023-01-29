Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

