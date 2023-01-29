Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,089 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20.

