PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.83 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

