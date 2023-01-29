Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 102 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $165.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.70. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $205.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

