Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware Trading Down 1.6 %

VMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.56.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $124.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average of $116.64. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

