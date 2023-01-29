Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys Shares of 4,659 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $51.95 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,597.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

