Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after buying an additional 539,483 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,612,000 after buying an additional 1,158,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.14. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,275,116. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

