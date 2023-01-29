Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $318,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,367,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,745,000 after buying an additional 286,345 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after buying an additional 256,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,289,000 after acquiring an additional 131,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $89.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $99.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.12.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.