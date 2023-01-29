Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $350,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Humana by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 78,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,916,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 37.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE HUM opened at $481.69 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $378.91 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

