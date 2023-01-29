Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

