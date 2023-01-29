Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $400,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Marriott International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.79.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $174.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.98. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

