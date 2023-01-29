Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $441,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,223,000 after buying an additional 217,364 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,818 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 457,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.21 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

