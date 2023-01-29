Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $526,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Zscaler by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,465,000 after buying an additional 118,906 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,566,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,650,000 after acquiring an additional 249,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.95.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $127.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.66. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $290.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience.

