Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $544,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

