Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $591,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

