Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.5 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $85.55 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 169.05%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

