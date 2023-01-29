Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after buying an additional 377,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,288,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $291,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,427,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Halliburton by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,976,857 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 513,048 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

