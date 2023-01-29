Personal Capital Advisors Corp Makes New $440,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

VMC opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.45. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

