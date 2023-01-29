Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 4,300 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 97,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 122.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

