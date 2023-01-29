Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 730 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $134.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

