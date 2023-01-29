Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 761 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $68.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

