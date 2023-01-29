Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases New Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE:GLOB opened at $163.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.68 and its 200 day moving average is $188.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $151.63 and a 52-week high of $286.63.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globant from $219.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.13.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

