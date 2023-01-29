Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after purchasing an additional 72,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

