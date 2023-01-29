Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

