Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $72.39 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

