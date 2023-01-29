Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $389,645,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after buying an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,305,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,494,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,164,000 after acquiring an additional 794,874 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,226,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,475,000 after acquiring an additional 645,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $128.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $483.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.