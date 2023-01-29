Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 449 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lessened its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $66.19 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

