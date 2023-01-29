Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 58 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.7 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $319.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.09.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

