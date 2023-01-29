Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,882,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,376,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,250,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 250,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,084,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VHT opened at $245.26 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $265.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

