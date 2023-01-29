Personal Capital Advisors Corp Takes $282,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 42,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 171,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 71,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $286.46 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $295.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.69.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

