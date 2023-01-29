Personal Capital Advisors Corp Trims Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 120,225 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DORM. StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average of $90.10.

In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Darrell Thomas bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also

