Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 50,800 shares.

Petro Matad Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

